PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 8 16.73 N/A -3.96 0.00 Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights PolarityTE Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has PolarityTE Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Gossamer Bio Inc. which has a 19.8 Current Ratio and a 19.8 Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PolarityTE Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares and 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. Insiders held 33% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend while Gossamer Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors PolarityTE Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.