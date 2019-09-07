PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PolarityTE Inc.
|8
|16.73
|N/A
|-3.96
|0.00
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.32
|0.00
Table 1 highlights PolarityTE Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has PolarityTE Inc. and Gossamer Bio Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Gossamer Bio Inc. which has a 19.8 Current Ratio and a 19.8 Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PolarityTE Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares and 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. Insiders held 33% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PolarityTE Inc.
|8.43%
|-15%
|-47.58%
|-72.95%
|-77.66%
|-64.71%
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|6.95%
|-11.66%
|19.08%
|0%
|0%
|10.65%
For the past year PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend while Gossamer Bio Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Gossamer Bio Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors PolarityTE Inc.
PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.