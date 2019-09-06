PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

We are comparing PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 8 16.47 N/A -3.96 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 377.93 N/A -0.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PolarityTE Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Volatility & Risk

PolarityTE Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.14 beta. Competitively, Geron Corporation’s beta is 2.55 which is 155.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6. Competitively, Geron Corporation has 24.9 and 24.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PolarityTE Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given PolarityTE Inc. and Geron Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Geron Corporation is $3.67, which is potential 162.14% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PolarityTE Inc. and Geron Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.6% and 31.8%. 33% are PolarityTE Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend while Geron Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats PolarityTE Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.