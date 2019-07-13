PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

We are comparing PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PolarityTE Inc.
|11
|24.87
|N/A
|-4.25
|0.00
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|46
|8.42
|N/A
|-7.54
|0.00
Table 1 highlights PolarityTE Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.6%
|-35.7%
Risk & Volatility
PolarityTE Inc. has a 1.2 beta, while its volatility is 20.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.98 which is 98.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. Its rival Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. PolarityTE Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
PolarityTE Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|3
|3
|2.50
Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $69.17, while its potential upside is 51.99%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both PolarityTE Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.7% and 0% respectively. About 31.2% of PolarityTE Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.4% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PolarityTE Inc.
|-3.8%
|-5.92%
|-48.9%
|-39.6%
|-70%
|-39.96%
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.95%
|17.72%
|5.18%
|-10.13%
|19.79%
|6.46%
For the past year PolarityTE Inc. has -39.96% weaker performance while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 6.46% stronger performance.
Summary
PolarityTE Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
