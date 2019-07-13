PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

We are comparing PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 11 24.87 N/A -4.25 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 46 8.42 N/A -7.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights PolarityTE Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Risk & Volatility

PolarityTE Inc. has a 1.2 beta, while its volatility is 20.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.98 which is 98.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. Its rival Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. PolarityTE Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

PolarityTE Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 3 2.50

Meanwhile, Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $69.17, while its potential upside is 51.99%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PolarityTE Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.7% and 0% respectively. About 31.2% of PolarityTE Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.4% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. -3.8% -5.92% -48.9% -39.6% -70% -39.96% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -2.95% 17.72% 5.18% -10.13% 19.79% 6.46%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. has -39.96% weaker performance while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has 6.46% stronger performance.

Summary

PolarityTE Inc. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.