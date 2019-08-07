PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Both PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 10 18.99 N/A -3.96 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PolarityTE Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Volatility and Risk

PolarityTE Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.14. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 6.6 Current Ratio and a 6.6 Quick Ratio. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PolarityTE Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PolarityTE Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.6% and 50.1%. About 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. was more bearish than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats PolarityTE Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.