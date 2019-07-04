PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 11 24.48 N/A -4.25 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 7 76.80 N/A -0.98 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PolarityTE Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PolarityTE Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.5% -76.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.2 beta indicates that PolarityTE Inc. is 20.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has a 2.06 beta and it is 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. PolarityTE Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given PolarityTE Inc. and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $27, while its potential upside is 293.59%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.7% of PolarityTE Inc. shares and 37.1% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares. About 31.2% of PolarityTE Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. has 4.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. -3.8% -5.92% -48.9% -39.6% -70% -39.96% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. -2.38% 3.21% -10.86% 11.8% 28.52% 26.54%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend while Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate includes JBT-101, a novel oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, diffuse cutaneous, skin-predominant dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases. The company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.