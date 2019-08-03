PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

We are comparing PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 10 21.09 N/A -3.96 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see PolarityTE Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.14 shows that PolarityTE Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s beta is 1.65 which is 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Cassava Sciences Inc. which has a 21.4 Current Ratio and a 21.4 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PolarityTE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for PolarityTE Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s potential upside is 114.29% and its average target price is $3.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 33% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance while Cassava Sciences Inc. has 58.82% stronger performance.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.