PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

We are comparing PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PolarityTE Inc.
|10
|21.09
|N/A
|-3.96
|0.00
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.58
|0.00
In table 1 we can see PolarityTE Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-32.7%
Volatility & Risk
A beta of 1.14 shows that PolarityTE Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s beta is 1.65 which is 65.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Cassava Sciences Inc. which has a 21.4 Current Ratio and a 21.4 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PolarityTE Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for PolarityTE Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
On the other hand, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s potential upside is 114.29% and its average target price is $3.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 33% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PolarityTE Inc.
|8.43%
|-15%
|-47.58%
|-72.95%
|-77.66%
|-64.71%
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|-2.88%
|8%
|23.85%
|17.39%
|-39.19%
|58.82%
For the past year PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance while Cassava Sciences Inc. has 58.82% stronger performance.
PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.