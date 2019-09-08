PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)

As Biotechnology companies, PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PolarityTE Inc.
|8
|14.96
|N/A
|-3.96
|0.00
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0.00%
|-56.4%
|-49.9%
Risk and Volatility
PolarityTE Inc.’s 1.14 beta indicates that its volatility is 14.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a 1.03 beta which is 3.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Alterity Therapeutics Limited which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.4 Quick Ratio. PolarityTE Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares and 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. About 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has 18.7% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PolarityTE Inc.
|8.43%
|-15%
|-47.58%
|-72.95%
|-77.66%
|-64.71%
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|-9.73%
|-21.09%
|-40.59%
|-28.87%
|-53.26%
|-21.09%
For the past year PolarityTE Inc. was more bearish than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
Summary
PolarityTE Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
