PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)

As Biotechnology companies, PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 8 14.96 N/A -3.96 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Risk and Volatility

PolarityTE Inc.’s 1.14 beta indicates that its volatility is 14.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a 1.03 beta which is 3.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Alterity Therapeutics Limited which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.4 Quick Ratio. PolarityTE Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares and 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. About 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Alterity Therapeutics Limited has 18.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. was more bearish than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Summary

PolarityTE Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.