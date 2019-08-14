PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PolarityTE Inc.
|9
|20.91
|N/A
|-3.96
|0.00
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|73.07
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
Demonstrates PolarityTE Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of PolarityTE Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-109.8%
|-85.5%
Liquidity
PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. PolarityTE Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares and 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares. 33% are PolarityTE Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PolarityTE Inc.
|8.43%
|-15%
|-47.58%
|-72.95%
|-77.66%
|-64.71%
|AgeX Therapeutics Inc.
|31.39%
|-12.28%
|-35.18%
|-25.45%
|0%
|-2.01%
For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than PolarityTE Inc.
Summary
PolarityTE Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.