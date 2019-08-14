PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AGE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 9 20.91 N/A -3.96 0.00 AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 4 73.07 N/A -0.29 0.00

Demonstrates PolarityTE Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of PolarityTE Inc. and AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -109.8% -85.5%

Liquidity

PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4.2 Current Ratio and a 4.2 Quick Ratio. PolarityTE Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AgeX Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares and 23.5% of AgeX Therapeutics Inc. shares. 33% are PolarityTE Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% AgeX Therapeutics Inc. 31.39% -12.28% -35.18% -25.45% 0% -2.01%

For the past year AgeX Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than PolarityTE Inc.

Summary

PolarityTE Inc. beats AgeX Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.