PolarityTE Inc. (PTE)’s Financial Results Comparing With AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

We are contrasting PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 7 17.43 N/A -3.96 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93

Table 1 highlights PolarityTE Inc. and AC Immune SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PolarityTE Inc. and AC Immune SA’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AC Immune SA are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. PolarityTE Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AC Immune SA.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares and 27% of AC Immune SA shares. About 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.67% are AC Immune SA’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. was more bearish than AC Immune SA.

Summary

AC Immune SA beats on 5 of the 8 factors PolarityTE Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.