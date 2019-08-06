PolarityTE, Inc. (PTE) Reaches $4.12 After 5.00% Down Move; 2 Analysts Are Bullish IDEX (IEX) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Idex Corp had 6 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) rating on Friday, March 22. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $162 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, July 15. The stock of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 29. See IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) latest ratings:

29/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $157.0000 New Target: $162.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Hold Old Target: $153.0000 New Target: $157.0000 Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: $180.0000 Initiates Coverage On

16/04/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $129 New Target: $153 Maintain

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $162 Maintain

The stock of PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.74% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.12. About 234,828 shares traded. PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) has declined 77.66% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.66% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $103.44 million company. It was reported on Aug, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $3.91 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:PTE worth $5.17 million less.

More notable recent PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PolarityTE: Pick This Regenerative Medicine Stock In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SE Asia Stocks-Dive as trade war escalates; Philippines drops about 2% – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hong Kong Publicly Listed Pharma signs CBD Supply Deal – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PolarityTE Enters Oversold Territory – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About PolarityTE, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTE) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

PolarityTE, Inc., a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company has market cap of $103.44 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services. It currently has negative earnings. It offers SkinTE, a tissue product for treatment of defects of the skin, as well as contract research services.

Analysts await PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.09 billion. The Company’s Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. It has a 28.68 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold IDEX Corporation shares while 121 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.79 million shares or 5.93% less from 73.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Invest Advsrs owns 0.21% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 10,855 shares. 811,311 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Management. Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 6,634 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 540,748 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Andra Ap owns 0.1% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) for 23,400 shares. Guyasuta Advisors stated it has 18,150 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Johnson Invest Counsel Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). First Lp holds 118,341 shares. Amer Century Inc holds 0% or 1,327 shares. Sandhill Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 7,157 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. 237,310 are owned by Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research Incorporated. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 0.02% or 1,325 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Finance Gru has 0.1% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Tiedemann Advsr Lc reported 1,380 shares stake.

The stock increased 2.23% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $159.41. About 467,092 shares traded or 18.04% up from the average. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 30/04/2018 – IDEX 1Q EPS $1.27; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 22/05/2018 – ANTIN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS TO ACQUIRE IDEX FROM CUBE INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGERS; 30/04/2018 – IDEX SEES FY REV. +5% TO +6%; 25/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.43/SHR; 09/05/2018 – REG-IDEX ASA – First quarter 2018 results; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 25/04/2018 – IDEX Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend Sixteen Percent; 21/04/2018 – DJ IDEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IEX); 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp Sees 2Q, Full-Year Organic Revenue Growth 5%-6%

More notable recent IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IDEX acquires Velcora Holding for SEK1.28B – IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Leidos, IDEX to S&P 500; FIZZ bubbles on move to SmallCap 600 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “IDEX Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “IDEX Corporation Joining S&P 500 – Business Wire” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “24 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.