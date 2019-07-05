PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 11 24.48 N/A -4.25 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PolarityTE Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of PolarityTE Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Risk and Volatility

PolarityTE Inc.’s 1.2 beta indicates that its volatility is 20.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Viking Therapeutics Inc. is 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 60.8 and its Quick Ratio is 60.8. Viking Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PolarityTE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown PolarityTE Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Meanwhile, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $21.83, while its potential upside is 165.57%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.7% of PolarityTE Inc. shares and 69.1% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares. 31.2% are PolarityTE Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% are Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. -3.8% -5.92% -48.9% -39.6% -70% -39.96% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -3.73% -3.51% -30.98% 84.6% 11.24%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend while Viking Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.