PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 10 21.09 N/A -3.96 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 highlights PolarityTE Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us PolarityTE Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Volatility and Risk

PolarityTE Inc.’s current beta is 1.14 and it happens to be 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s 127.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.27 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 60.8 while its Quick Ratio is 60.8. Viking Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PolarityTE Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for PolarityTE Inc. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Viking Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $21.83, with potential upside of 201.52%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares and 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance while Viking Therapeutics Inc. has 0.52% stronger performance.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.