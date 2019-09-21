PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Comparison side by side

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 7 16.47 N/A -3.96 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

Demonstrates PolarityTE Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Risk & Volatility

PolarityTE Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.14 beta. Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a 2.28 beta and it is 128.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.6. Meanwhile, Synthetic Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.6 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Synthetic Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than PolarityTE Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.3% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 33% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. Comparatively, Synthetic Biologics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.