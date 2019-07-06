PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 11 24.34 N/A -4.25 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00

Demonstrates PolarityTE Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PolarityTE Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5. Competitively, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has 0.3 and 0.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. PolarityTE Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for PolarityTE Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp on the other hand boasts of a $27.33 consensus price target and a 114.02% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PolarityTE Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.7% and 14.1%. PolarityTE Inc.’s share held by insiders are 31.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. -3.8% -5.92% -48.9% -39.6% -70% -39.96% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp -6.67% 7.2% 0% 0% 0% 17.65%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend while Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats on 4 of the 6 factors PolarityTE Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.