PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 10 21.00 N/A -4.25 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 14 7.74 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. PolarityTE Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for PolarityTE Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $25.5, while its potential upside is 88.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.7% of PolarityTE Inc. shares and 41.7% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 31.2% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.5% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. -3.8% -5.92% -48.9% -39.6% -70% -39.96% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18%

For the past year NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than PolarityTE Inc.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors PolarityTE Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.