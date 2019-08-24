PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) Comparing side by side

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 9 22.19 N/A -3.96 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see PolarityTE Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2%

Liquidity

PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Neon Therapeutics Inc. are 7.3 and 7.3 respectively. Neon Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PolarityTE Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PolarityTE Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 45.6% and 69.8%. Insiders held roughly 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. was more bearish than Neon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

PolarityTE Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Neon Therapeutics Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.