PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 8 16.73 N/A -3.96 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 50 117.12 N/A -2.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of PolarityTE Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of PolarityTE Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3%

Volatility and Risk

PolarityTE Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.14 beta. MyoKardia Inc.’s 101.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.01 beta.

Liquidity

PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, MyoKardia Inc. which has a 18 Current Ratio and a 18 Quick Ratio. MyoKardia Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PolarityTE Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for PolarityTE Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, MyoKardia Inc.’s average price target is $90, while its potential upside is 71.72%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are MyoKardia Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend while MyoKardia Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MyoKardia Inc. beats PolarityTE Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.