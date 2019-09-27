PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Comparison side by side

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 4 -0.06 13.48M -3.96 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 15.57M -4.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see PolarityTE Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 312,572,462.09% 0% 0% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 141,674,249.32% -40.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is 17.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 17.1. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PolarityTE Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 33% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. has -64.71% weaker performance while Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 137.02% stronger performance.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.