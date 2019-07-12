PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Contrasting side by side

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 11 24.87 N/A -4.25 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 11.90 N/A -3.87 0.00

In table 1 we can see PolarityTE Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Volatility and Risk

PolarityTE Inc. has a beta of 1.2 and its 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, MacroGenics Inc. has beta of 2.85 which is 185.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5. Competitively, MacroGenics Inc. has 6.5 and 6.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. PolarityTE Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for PolarityTE Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 1 2 3 2.50

MacroGenics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25.25 average price target and a 59.11% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PolarityTE Inc. and MacroGenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.7% and 78.9% respectively. About 31.2% of PolarityTE Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of MacroGenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. -3.8% -5.92% -48.9% -39.6% -70% -39.96% MacroGenics Inc. -7.29% -6.98% -23.58% -6.28% -24.64% 28.11%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. has -39.96% weaker performance while MacroGenics Inc. has 28.11% stronger performance.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.