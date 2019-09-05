PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PolarityTE Inc.
|8
|16.68
|N/A
|-3.96
|0.00
|KemPharm Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.26
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides PolarityTE Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|KemPharm Inc.
|0.00%
|53.1%
|-171.3%
Risk and Volatility
PolarityTE Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.14 beta. KemPharm Inc.’s 1.33 beta is the reason why it is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival KemPharm Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. PolarityTE Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both PolarityTE Inc. and KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 33.5% respectively. Insiders owned 33% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PolarityTE Inc.
|8.43%
|-15%
|-47.58%
|-72.95%
|-77.66%
|-64.71%
|KemPharm Inc.
|-9.35%
|-25.44%
|-8.7%
|-53.85%
|-67.69%
|-29.21%
For the past year KemPharm Inc. has weaker performance than PolarityTE Inc.
Summary
PolarityTE Inc. beats KemPharm Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.
PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.
