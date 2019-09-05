PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 8 16.68 N/A -3.96 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.26 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PolarityTE Inc. and KemPharm Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 53.1% -171.3%

Risk and Volatility

PolarityTE Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.14 beta. KemPharm Inc.’s 1.33 beta is the reason why it is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival KemPharm Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. PolarityTE Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than KemPharm Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PolarityTE Inc. and KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 33.5% respectively. Insiders owned 33% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of KemPharm Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% KemPharm Inc. -9.35% -25.44% -8.7% -53.85% -67.69% -29.21%

For the past year KemPharm Inc. has weaker performance than PolarityTE Inc.

Summary

PolarityTE Inc. beats KemPharm Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.