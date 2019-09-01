PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Comparing side by side

Since PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 8 14.73 N/A -3.96 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PolarityTE Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is 14 and its Quick Ratio is has 14. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PolarityTE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for PolarityTE Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average target price of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. is $17.75, which is potential 89.64% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PolarityTE Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.6% and 78.8%. About 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has 6.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 4.07% -32.12% -47.36% 0% 0% -46.1%

For the past year Kaleido BioSciences Inc. has weaker performance than PolarityTE Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats PolarityTE Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.