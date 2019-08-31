PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Contrasting side by side

PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 8 14.73 N/A -3.96 0.00 IMV Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of PolarityTE Inc. and IMV Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of PolarityTE Inc. and IMV Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% IMV Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown PolarityTE Inc. and IMV Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of IMV Inc. is $11.25, which is potential 319.78% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.5% of IMV Inc. are owned by institutional investors. PolarityTE Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 33%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.5% of IMV Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than IMV Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.