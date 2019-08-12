PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 9 21.27 N/A -3.96 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1%

Volatility and Risk

PolarityTE Inc. has a 1.14 beta, while its volatility is 14.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 0.96 beta which makes it 4.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. PolarityTE Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 33% are PolarityTE Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. has stronger performance than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors PolarityTE Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.