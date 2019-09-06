PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Contrasting side by side

Since PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 8 16.73 N/A -3.96 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.67 N/A -0.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see PolarityTE Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has PolarityTE Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.14 shows that PolarityTE Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Heat Biologics Inc. has a 1.83 beta and it is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PolarityTE Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. Heat Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PolarityTE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for PolarityTE Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Heat Biologics Inc. has a consensus target price of $8, with potential upside of 1,403.76%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PolarityTE Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 10.9% respectively. Insiders held 33% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has weaker performance than PolarityTE Inc.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats PolarityTE Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.