PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Contrasting side by side

Since PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PolarityTE Inc.
|8
|16.73
|N/A
|-3.96
|0.00
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|1
|3.67
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
In table 1 we can see PolarityTE Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has PolarityTE Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Risk and Volatility
A beta of 1.14 shows that PolarityTE Inc. is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Heat Biologics Inc. has a 1.83 beta and it is 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
PolarityTE Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. Heat Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PolarityTE Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for PolarityTE Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively Heat Biologics Inc. has a consensus target price of $8, with potential upside of 1,403.76%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both PolarityTE Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 10.9% respectively. Insiders held 33% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PolarityTE Inc.
|8.43%
|-15%
|-47.58%
|-72.95%
|-77.66%
|-64.71%
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|23.53%
|1.47%
|-33%
|-49.95%
|-65.01%
|-27.53%
For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has weaker performance than PolarityTE Inc.
Summary
Heat Biologics Inc. beats PolarityTE Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.
