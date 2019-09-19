PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 7 16.55 N/A -3.96 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of PolarityTE Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of PolarityTE Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of PolarityTE Inc. is 5.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Gamida Cell Ltd. is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.5. Gamida Cell Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PolarityTE Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.1% of Gamida Cell Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 33% are PolarityTE Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc. was more bearish than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Summary

PolarityTE Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.