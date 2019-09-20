PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Contrasting side by side

Since PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 7 16.08 N/A -3.96 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.50 N/A -3.69 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PolarityTE Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of PolarityTE Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7%

Liquidity

PolarityTE Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. PolarityTE Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares and 66.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares. 33% are PolarityTE Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

PolarityTE Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.