PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Contrasting side by side

Since PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|PolarityTE Inc.
|7
|16.08
|N/A
|-3.96
|0.00
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|1.50
|N/A
|-3.69
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PolarityTE Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of PolarityTE Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-112.7%
Liquidity
PolarityTE Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. PolarityTE Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares and 66.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares. 33% are PolarityTE Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|PolarityTE Inc.
|8.43%
|-15%
|-47.58%
|-72.95%
|-77.66%
|-64.71%
|Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
|-11.89%
|-19%
|-38.89%
|-52.31%
|-77.36%
|-45.87%
For the past year PolarityTE Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
PolarityTE Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.
PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.
