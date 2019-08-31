PolarityTE Inc. (PTE) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolarityTE Inc. 8 14.73 N/A -3.96 0.00 Affimed N.V. 3 0.00 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see PolarityTE Inc. and Affimed N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) and Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Affimed N.V. 0.00% -22.7% -11.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.14 beta indicates that PolarityTE Inc. is 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Affimed N.V.’s 2.79 beta is the reason why it is 179.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PolarityTE Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Affimed N.V. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. PolarityTE Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Affimed N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for PolarityTE Inc. and Affimed N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Affimed N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Affimed N.V.’s potential upside is 187.77% and its consensus price target is $8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both PolarityTE Inc. and Affimed N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 41.7% respectively. PolarityTE Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 33%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.15% of Affimed N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71% Affimed N.V. 2.74% 1.01% -11.76% -10.18% 71.43% -3.54%

For the past year PolarityTE Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Affimed N.V.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors PolarityTE Inc. beats Affimed N.V.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in Germany and internationally. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb designed for the treatment of CD30-positive (CD30+) B- and T-cell malignancies, including Hodgkin lymphoma. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AFM24, a NK-cell that treats epidermal growth factor receptor expressing solid tumors, such as lung, head, neck, and colon cancers; AFM26, which binds to B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Trispecific Abs for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its product candidates also comprise AFM11, a T-cell TandAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various CD19+ B-cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia; and AMV564, a CD33/CD3-specific T-cell TandAb for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies. The company has license agreements with Amphivena Therapeutics, Inc., Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, and Xoma Ireland Limited; research funding agreement with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society; and collaboration with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. It also has a clinical development and commercialization collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to evaluate AFM13 in combination with MD AndersonÂ’s NK-cell product. The company was formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V. and changed its name to Affimed N.V. in October 2014. Affimed N.V. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.