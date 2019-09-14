Polaris Wealth Advisers Upped Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Position by $465,460; As Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Greenwich Investment Management Has Trimmed by $2.45 Million Its Position

Greenwich Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 85.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc sold 174,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 28,950 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $428,000, down from 203,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock increased 9.20% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 1.56 million shares traded or 113.01% up from the average. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – SUPERIOR PLUS TO ACQUIRE NGL RETAIL PROPANE BUSINESS FOR $900M; 26/04/2018 – KEYERA’S KEYLINK NGL GATHERING PIPELINE SYSTEM NOW IN SERVICE; 14/05/2018 – APACHE MIDSTREAM SIGNS OPTION FOR 50% STAKE IN NGL HEADER; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream: Noble Will Have Option to Buy Up to 30% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline and Up to 15% of EPIC NGL Pipeline; 16/03/2018 – ZHEJIANG SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL 002648.SZ SAYS UNIT SATELLITE PETROCHEMICAL USA AND SUNOCO PARTNERS MARKETING & TERMINALS INVEST $630 MLN TO SET UP JV ORBIT GULF COAST NGL EXPORTS; 16/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 20/04/2018 – DJ NGL Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGL); 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus To Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business to Superior Plus; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP CITE DJ BASIN TO MONT BELVIEU NGL PIPELINE

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 27,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.75 million, up from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 4.41 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M; 24/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REDUCE BORROWINGS UNDER MPT’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Analysts await NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 131.75% or $0.83 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. NGL’s profit will be $25.24 million for 17.65 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.96 actual EPS reported by NGL Energy Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -120.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold NGL shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 72.39 million shares or 2.24% more from 70.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Inv Research Advisors reported 19,018 shares stake. Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 32,023 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Com Na invested in 101,684 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Natl Bank Of America De reported 1.58 million shares. Kayne Anderson Advsr Ltd Partnership, a California-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Lc reported 23,561 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 12,450 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Lc reported 39,167 shares stake. Mirae Asset Global Invs reported 0.25% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Raymond James Service Inc holds 100,810 shares. Citigroup has 151,054 shares. Greenwich owns 28,950 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company owns 11,312 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability accumulated 250,000 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.13 million activity.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc, which manages about $387.59 million and $102.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 11,894 shares to 66,031 shares, valued at $7.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 125,672 shares in the quarter, for a total of 388,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc.

