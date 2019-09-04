Polaris Wealth Advisers Upped Its Holding in At&T (T) as Market Valuation Rose; Peapack Gladstone Financial Holding in Cummins (CMI) Has Upped by $418,248 as Share Value Declined

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 4742.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 683,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 698,201 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.31 million, up from 14,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $35.74. About 12.65 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Sarah N. Lynch: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 19/03/2018 – Trial kicks off in U.S. challenge to AT&T, Time Warner merger; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2023, PRICED AT T PLUS 135 BASIS POINTS; 21/04/2018 – DJ AT&T Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (T); 27/03/2018 – AT&T MERGER TRIAL RESUMES WITH NON-PUBLIC TESTIMONY; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Worries Over NBCUniversal Cited by U.S. in Antitrust Suit; 25/04/2018 – AT&T NEW WIRELESS SERVICE INTERESTING IN PLACES W/NO FIBER: AMX; 20/03/2018 – COX COMMUNICATIONS EXEC MAY BE FIRST WITNESS AT AT&T TRIAL: NYP; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s “Alone In The Game”

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 9.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 2,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 31,222 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, up from 28,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $148.76. About 469,436 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q Adj EPS $2.43; 14/05/2018 – CUMMINS & JAC MOTORS FORM JOINT VENTURE PARTNERSHIP; 01/05/2018 – Cummins 1Q EPS Cut 87c by Cost of Product Campaign; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 27/04/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. sanctions risk hurting Russian van maker GAZ; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 23,809 shares to 204,155 shares, valued at $52.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 23,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,344 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Landscape Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,302 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Peddock Advisors Ltd Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,858 shares. Cap Invsts holds 0.06% or 1.53M shares. Raymond James Associate reported 245,638 shares. Fdx Advisors has invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Strs Ohio has 5,929 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora reported 13,481 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia holds 0.05% or 35,438 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 24,451 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd has invested 0.07% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Crossvault Capital Mgmt holds 1,750 shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc reported 0.01% stake. Dt Investment Prtn Ltd Liability reported 27,976 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability owns 534 shares. Alpha Windward Lc owns 1,090 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio accumulated 4.85 million shares or 0.69% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Choate Inv Advisors reported 314,962 shares. Greatmark Invest Ptnrs reported 12,180 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Brave Asset Management Inc accumulated 30,866 shares. Of Virginia Va reported 1.42% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Massachusetts Fincl Ma reported 259,753 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt holds 0.85% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 3.55 million shares. North American Mgmt Corporation holds 0.98% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 187,558 shares. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora holds 36,476 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. 6,925 are held by C M Bidwell Assocs Limited. Monroe National Bank & Tru Mi owns 46,407 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 1.88% or 86,677 shares. Bollard Ltd stated it has 0.78% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Clifford Swan Counsel Lc holds 243,380 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68M and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,287 shares to 258,031 shares, valued at $30.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,977 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).