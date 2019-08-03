Polaris Wealth Advisers Trimmed Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $368,736 as Stock Price Declined; As Masimo Corp. (MASI) Valuation Rose, Holder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Lifted Its Position

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 2,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 3,046 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $423,000, down from 5,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 5.95M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Masimo Corp. (MASI) by 16.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP bought 2,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 20,165 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 17,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Masimo Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $151.51. About 384,858 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 09/03/2018 – MASIMO CORP MASI.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $97 TARGET PRICE; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Announces CE Marking of Rad-97™ Pulse CO-Oximeter® with Integrated NomoLine™ Capnography; 07/05/2018 – Masimo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – New Study Investigates the Economic Impact and Utility of Continuous Noninvasive Hemoglobin Measurement with Masimo SpHb® in; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Adds Worldpay, Exits Masimo: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Rev $213M; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo SpHb® in Post-operative Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Best Practices; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68M and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,405 shares to 6,076 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 332,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portland Global Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 8,615 shares. State Street Corporation has 1.69% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 155.14 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny owns 65,666 shares. Saratoga And Investment Management reported 216,585 shares. Stevens Management LP stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Northside Mgmt Ltd accumulated 10,903 shares. Farmers Savings Bank reported 56,265 shares or 4.28% of all its holdings. Moreover, Guardian Inv Management has 3.6% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 29,743 shares. Cadinha Commerce Limited Liability Corp has 3.95% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 144,165 shares. Zacks owns 617,241 shares. Mawer Inv Mgmt Limited owns 1.97M shares. S R Schill Assoc has invested 1.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ls Ltd Liability stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cardinal Capital, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 132,666 shares. Dean Investment Lc accumulated 51,129 shares.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class C by 2,046 shares to 13,086 shares, valued at $15.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walt Disney Company/The (NYSE:DIS) by 3,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,201 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).