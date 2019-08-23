Polaris Wealth Advisers Trimmed Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Holding; Destination Maternity Has 0.83 Sentiment

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) stake by 98.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 261,558 shares as Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS)’s stock rose 15.65%. The Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc holds 3,409 shares with $388,000 value, down from 264,967 last quarter. Fidelity Natl Information Sv now has $84.64B valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $137.97. About 2.88M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Consumers are Unprepared for Coming Wealth Transfer, New FIS Study Finds; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 14/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BBB’ Rating to Fidelity National Information Services’ Senior Notes; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – FIS Recognizes Ten Clients for Innovation in 2018 Impact Awards; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Profit Grows as Firm Raises Guidance; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance

Destination Maternity Corp (DEST) investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 10 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 12 reduced and sold their holdings in Destination Maternity Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 5.95 million shares, up from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Destination Maternity Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 8 Increased: 6 New Position: 4.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity. $544,142 worth of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) was bought by NAVAB ALEXANDAR JR on Thursday, March 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 662 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 45,934 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 7.26 million were reported by Jpmorgan Chase Company. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management has invested 2% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 262 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Lc has 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 2,870 shares. Pettee Investors accumulated 0.35% or 4,873 shares. Creative Planning owns 40,171 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 2.16% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 59,257 shares. Signaturefd has invested 0.02% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested in 22,177 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 2.21M shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Stevens Mgmt LP has 220,606 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 262,515 shares to 270,596 valued at $25.73M in 2019Q1. It also upped At&T Inc (NYSE:T) stake by 683,783 shares and now owns 698,201 shares. Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services has $15000 highest and $118 lowest target. $135.11’s average target is -2.07% below currents $137.97 stock price. Fidelity National Information Services had 19 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Guggenheim. Wedbush maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) rating on Friday, March 22. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $140 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, August 8 with “Overweight”.

Destination Maternity Corporation designs and retails maternity apparel. The company has market cap of $10.90 million. As of January 28, 2017, the firm operated 1,220 retail locations, including 515 stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico under the Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity names; and 705 leased department locations in the United States and Puerto Rico. It currently has negative earnings. It also operated 213 international franchised locations comprising 19 stand-alone stores in the Middle East, South Korea, Mexico, Israel, and India; and 194 shop-in-shop locations in South Korea, Mexico, Israel, and India.

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Destination Maternity Corporation for 1.98 million shares. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owns 174,816 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Moors & Cabot Inc. has 0.04% invested in the company for 287,580 shares. The United Kingdom-based Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd has invested 0.03% in the stock. Gsa Capital Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 94,173 shares.

The stock increased 5.00% or $0.0362 during the last trading session, reaching $0.76. About 380,537 shares traded or 123.10% up from the average. Destination Maternity Corporation (DEST) has declined 80.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.90% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $135,460 activity.