Polaris Wealth Advisers Stake In Intel (INTC) Was Has Boosted; As Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Price Declined, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Cut Its Holding

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 6731.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 332,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 336,979 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.37M, up from 4,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $47.87. About 26.65 million shares traded or 9.98% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russian probe; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q Net $4.5B; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $14.5 Billion; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 26/04/2018 – Intel 1Q EPS 93c; 27/04/2018 – Intel CFO Sees Growing ‘Needs for Data’ (Video); 14/03/2018 – Barrick Announces Nomination of Patricia A. Hatter as Independent Director; 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver AI Appliance

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 11,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,168 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, down from 47,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $29. About 101.86 million shares traded or 95.77% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 13/03/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 21st – 22nd, 2018; 30/05/2018 – MOYNIHAN: NUMBER OF BOFA MANAGERS HAS DECLINED 25% VS 3YRS AGO; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER IN RELATION TO PLACING; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 30/05/2018 – SUMMER INFANT – EXECUTED COMMITMENT LETTERS FOR AN AMENDED AND EXTENDED $60 MLN ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH BANK OF AMERICA, N.A; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 10/05/2018 – Madison Dearborn Adds BofA Banker as Buyout Firms Push Financing; 09/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – NXT-ID Inc. Releases Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68M and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,081 shares to 11,015 shares, valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 17,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,771 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89 million and $138.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,336 shares to 16,641 shares, valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 6,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75B for 10.21 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.