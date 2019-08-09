Polaris Wealth Advisers Stake in Boeing Co (BA) Upped by $1.52 Million as Share Price Declined; As Fastenal Co (FAST) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Strategic Financial Services Upped Its Position

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 67.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 3,884 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 9,630 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77 million, up from 5,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $335.93. About 445,434 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/03/2018 – BOEING HORIZONX INVESTS IN FORTEM TECHNOLOGIES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDED UPDATE IN EARNINGS PRESENTATION; 13/03/2018 – Airbus and Boeing Deliveries and Orders Comparison (Table); 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -INVESTMENT VALUE TO REACH $450 MLN IN FACILITIES AND EQUIPMENT INSIDE KINGDOM; 07/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with a new jet order; 05/03/2018 – Air Arabia Planning 100-Jet Deal for Airbus A320s or Boeing 737s; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce interested in powering any new mid-market jet; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 18/05/2018 – BA: #ULTIMANOTICIA Plane Destination Havana-Holguin exploded on the highway in Boyeros – ! $BA; 10/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S LION AIR GROUP ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF 50 BOEING 737 MAX 10 JETS FOR $6.24 BLN

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 44,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 92,173 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 48,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 340,478 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $9.92 million activity. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68M and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR) by 52,926 shares to 218,533 shares, valued at $28.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 30,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,953 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Lc holds 6,543 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Laffer Invs holds 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,017 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 9,584 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd holds 0.32% or 14,806 shares in its portfolio. Accuvest Global owns 0.19% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 898 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough Inc stated it has 14,341 shares. Cim Inv Mangement stated it has 0.42% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hgk Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 2,753 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bainco Investors holds 0.65% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,537 shares. Dsam (London) Limited stated it has 50,919 shares. 278,329 are held by Ing Groep Nv. 1,999 were reported by Wedgewood Pa. Amer Rech & Management owns 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 850 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 0.34% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 13,033 shares to 293,094 shares, valued at $15.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 159,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,874 shares, and cut its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Bancorp holds 0.28% or 13,680 shares. Cim Ltd Co accumulated 0.21% or 8,720 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Company Limited has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Monetary Mngmt Group holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 150,754 were reported by Parthenon Limited Liability Corp. Jump Trading Llc has invested 0.12% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has 38,329 shares. Paloma Prns Communications reported 3,636 shares. Iberiabank Corp holds 3,884 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Rampart Invest Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.34% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd invested in 0.98% or 282,936 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). The Iowa-based Dubuque State Bank has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Route One Inv Company LP holds 8.12 million shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.97 million activity. Johnson Daniel L. had bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218 on Thursday, August 1. Shares for $624,999 were sold by Lisowski Sheryl Ann. Another trade for 39,583 shares valued at $2.49 million was sold by Hein LeLand J.