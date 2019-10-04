Polaris Wealth Advisers Lowered Nvidia (NVDA) Holding; TAV HAVALIMALARI HOLDING AS UNSPONSOREED (TAVHY) Shorts Lowered By 36%

TAV HAVALIMALARI HOLDING AS UNSPONSOREED (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) had a decrease of 36% in short interest. TAVHY’s SI was 3,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 36% from 5,000 shares previously. With 1,500 avg volume, 2 days are for TAV HAVALIMALARI HOLDING AS UNSPONSOREED (OTCMKTS:TAVHY)’s short sellers to cover TAVHY’s short positions. It closed at $17.24 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 99.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 157,715 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc holds 1,262 shares with $210,000 value, down from 158,977 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $110.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $181.49. About 5.18 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Covers Both Ends of AI Spectrum — Market Talk:10; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle; 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang in a wide-ranging interview on cryptocurrency, self-driving cars and Nvidia’s graphics business; 20/03/2018 – One Stop Systems to Participate in NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference on March 26-29; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Deliver Superior Performance and System Density; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 09/04/2018 – Nvidia Rising: All Roads in AI Lead to Them, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Georgia, Macedonia, Tunisia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.56 billion. It operates through four divisions: Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, and Ground Handling and Bus Operations. It has a 6.25 P/E ratio. The Terminal Operations segment operates terminal buildings, car parks, and general aviation terminals.

Another recent and important TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “TAV Havalimanlari Holding (TAVHY) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on October 27, 2017.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07M for 36.89 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

