Polaris Wealth Advisers Lowered Its Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) as Share Price Rose; Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake Has Upped by Nli International Inc

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 80.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 9,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 21,640 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, up from 11,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $198.79. About 962,674 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 14/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Top acquisitions in Canada’s pot industry; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds; 18/04/2018 – EarthNow to Deliver Real-Time Video via Large Satellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March; 20/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: A Constellation bankruptcy… featuring a grand jury; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 13,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 94,040 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, down from 107,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $42.15. About 3.15M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 20/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA(TM) Mapping System; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – GERMAN COURT OF APPEAL TO HAVE HEARING IN MAY, JUNE THIS YEAR ABOUT CO’S PATENTS ‘254, ‘766 THAT EDWARDS WAS FOUND TO INFRINGE; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 35C; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE INTEGRATED INTO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PORTFOLIO; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INTREPID STUDY EVALUATED 292 PATIENTS AT 23 SITES IN U.S. AND SUCCESSFULLY MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 11/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Real-World Data Demonstrating Success Of SMART Pass On The S-ICD System; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q EPS 21c; 29/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Launches the HeartLogic™* Heart Failure Diagnostic in Europe; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018

Nli International Inc, which manages about $9.21B and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 30,500 shares to 182,830 shares, valued at $15.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 32,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,860 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Asset Management reported 0.16% stake. Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,400 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Communications Limited reported 1.81% stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Com Ltd accumulated 10,888 shares. 4,050 were reported by Riverpark Ltd Limited Liability Company. Salem Inv Counselors owns 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 50 shares. Comm Fincl Bank owns 18,974 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Neumann Capital Ltd Co invested in 4,282 shares. Veritable LP holds 4,423 shares. 13,142 were accumulated by Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Ltd Liability. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has invested 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 1,696 are owned by Reliance Tru Of Delaware. State Street accumulated 0.1% or 7.30 million shares. Gulf Intl Bancorp (Uk) Ltd owns 3,186 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 7,876 shares.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68M and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 12,118 shares to 18,578 shares, valued at $913,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 249,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 541,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sageworth Tru invested in 0.01% or 1,085 shares. Bridgeway Management reported 767,350 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp Incorporated reported 0.02% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Personal Corp holds 6,783 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 0.06% stake. 20,900 were reported by Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd. State Street Corp has invested 0.18% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Raymond James Tru Na invested in 0.01% or 6,330 shares. 20,216 are owned by Brinker Capital Inc. Qs Invsts Ltd Co reported 55,803 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Financial Bank stated it has 199,804 shares. Comerica State Bank accumulated 277,625 shares. Adirondack And Mngmt stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has 950 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.