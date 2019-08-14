Polaris Wealth Advisers Increases Position in Stryker (SYK); Marietta Investment Partners Lowered Its Position in Ternium Sa (TX) by $2.70 Million

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ternium Sa (TX) by 76.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 100,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 30,474 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $830,000, down from 130,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ternium Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.67% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.98. About 552,665 shares traded or 29.62% up from the average. Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has declined 41.82% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TX News: 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q Net $422.1M; 25/04/2018 – Ternium 1Q EPS $1.87; 21/03/2018 Ternium Announces Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings of Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve All Resolutions on Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders Approve all Resolutions on the Agenda of Ternium’s Annual and Extraordinary General Meetings; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – ANTICIPATES STEEL SHIPMENTS IN MEXICAN MARKET TO REMAIN AT HEALTHY LEVELS; 24/04/2018 – Ternium Files 2017 Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $35.80; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM SA – EXPECTS COST/TON TO RISE SEQUENTIALLY AT MEXICAN UNIT; 25/04/2018 – TERNIUM 1Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.87, EST. $1.28

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 40.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 33,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 115,470 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.64 million, up from 82,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $6.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.43. About 743,181 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Maveric Magnetic Resonance Imaging Used to Study Detailed Bone Apposition and Fixation of the Stryker Trident; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, Regular ; Catalog Number: 0400-750-000 Sterile personal; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated with hip arthroscopy; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® Il Acetabular System; 29/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stretcher, Stryker Model 1125 30-inch Zoom Motorized – 36C26318Q0412; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, (L/XL); Catalog Number: 0400-820-000 Sterile personal; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-810-000 Sterile personal; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, X-Large; Catalog Number: 0400-770-000 Sterile personal; 18/04/2018 – Stryker to showcase its groundbreaking Target Guided Surgery navigation system at the Combined Otolaryngology Spring Meetings

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Capital invested in 1,405 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cetera Limited Liability holds 4,845 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 0.01% or 9,528 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank & invested in 300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 91,423 were reported by Cohen Cap Incorporated. Royal Fincl Bank Of Scotland Group Inc Public Ltd Company holds 9,100 shares. 4,679 were accumulated by Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney &. Utd Service Automobile Association reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Motco stated it has 494 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 223,306 shares. Btim Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 398,155 shares. Glenview State Bank Dept invested in 2.59% or 30,727 shares. Duncker Streett And stated it has 35,970 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. South Texas Money Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 4,581 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Tn holds 45 shares.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68M and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,672 shares to 3,046 shares, valued at $423,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,081 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,015 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,982 shares to 40,143 shares, valued at $8.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).