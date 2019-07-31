Polaris Wealth Advisers Increases Position in Lam Research (LRCX); As Biogen (BIIB) Stock Price Declined, Camelot Portfolios Has Upped by $651,832 Its Holding

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 163.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 2,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,449 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05M, up from 1,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $239.68. About 379,032 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q ADJ EPS $6.05, EST. $5.92; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCTOBER 16, 2018; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement With AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI(TM) (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 17/05/2018 – Boston Business Journal: BREAKING: Biogen, Shire called out by @US_FDA for `gaming’ generic access rule; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 127.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 3,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,076 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 2,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $211.21. About 1.07 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Lam Research; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F

