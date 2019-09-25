Polaris Wealth Advisers Increases Holding in Chevron New (CVX); Hamlin Capital Management Has Raised Stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) as Stock Rose

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 1837.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 174,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 183,873 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.96 million, up from 9,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.74. About 5.96M shares traded or 9.04% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE ENDS; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 05/04/2018 – Kemira signs multiyear polymer supply agreement with Chevron; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – APPROVED MERGER INVOLVING CHINA’S LARGEST PETROLEUM REFINERY OWNER, HONG KONG BASED SINOPEC CORP AND CHEVRON SOUTH AFRICA; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 152,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 2.20 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.94M, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 6.70 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 21/03/2018 – Used Vehicle Sales Hit Record High in 2017, According to Latest Edmunds Used Car Report; 24/04/2018 – GM, S.Korea weigh raising investment plan in unit from $2.8 bln; 13/04/2018 – Panther Metals PLC: Notice of GM; 28/03/2018 – GM SAYS `IF THIS MEANS SLOWER ROLLOUT, SO BE IT’; 08/03/2018 – WWSBABC7: AP source: Rams trade LB Ogletree to Giants…Raiders to part with veteran long snapper…Hurricanes seek new GM; 20/04/2018 – GM SAYS SOUTH KOREAN GOVT OFFICIALS WILL PARTICIPATE IN TALKS OVER THE WEEKEND TO HELP BROKER A LABOR AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE AUTOMAKER AND THE UNION; 26/04/2018 – GM Outlines New South Korea Labor Deal; 29/05/2018 – U.S. NEW-VEHICLE RETAIL SALES WOULD BE UP 3% IN MAY WITHOUT SELLING DAY ADJUSTMENT – J.D. POWER & LMC AUTOMOTIVE; 31/05/2018 – SOFTBANK VISION FUND TO OWN 19.6% EQUITY STAKE IN GM CRUISE; 18/04/2018 – General Motors: Johan de Nysschen Leaving to Pursue Other Interests

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Chevron (CVX) to Boost Production at St. Malo Field in the Gulf of Mexico – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Energy Stocks to Trade After the Saudi Arabia Strikes – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “Big Oil Is on the Prowl for Its Next Big Acquisition – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVX: Buy The Dips Of This Prime Oil Major – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68 million and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 12,566 shares to 205,967 shares, valued at $29.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 12,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,449 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “General Motors (GM) September weekly 37.50 puts and October 38 calls active as UAW strike continues – StreetInsider.com” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “No big fireworks from Trump-Barra meeting – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Telenav tries to reassure investors after stock plummets 45% on GM-Google deal – MarketWatch” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GM Strike Could Hurt Unionized Auto Haulers First – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Self-Driving Car Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

