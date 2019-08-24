Polaris Wealth Advisers Increased Its Target (TGT) Holding; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Cut 3D Systems (PLUG) Stake By $1.38 Million

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 25.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc acquired 11,575 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc holds 57,472 shares with $4.60M value, up from 45,897 last quarter. Target Corp now has $54.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.66% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $103.49. About 8.65M shares traded or 53.81% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – TO OFFER FREE TWO DAY DELIVER ON “HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ITEMS” ON WEBSITE – CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN D.C. & BALTIMORE; 31/05/2018 – Target And Shipt Launch Same-day Delivery In Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin And Michigan — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN WASHINGTON, D.C; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Expanded Shipping Services, $12 Minimum Wage — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Target Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs; 06/03/2018 – Target Didn’t Miss the Digital Mark–Heard on the Street; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased 3D Systems Corp (PLUG) stake by 15.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 11,312 shares as 3D Systems Corp (PLUG)’s stock declined 11.95%. The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 62,183 shares with $7.62 million value, down from 73,495 last quarter. 3D Systems Corp now has $499.95M valuation. The stock decreased 3.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.11. About 2.17M shares traded. Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) has risen 15.71% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PLUG News: 09/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SEES 2Q REV. $37M TO $41M, EST. $34.8M; 07/03/2018 – Plug Power Sees 2018 Rev $155M-$180M; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER INC – REAFFIRM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR GROSS MARGIN AND EBITDAS FOR THE 1ST QUARTER; 07/03/2018 – Plug Power 4Q Loss/Shr 9c; 01/05/2018 – Plug Power and Workhorse Provide FedEx Express With First ProGen Fuel Cell-Powered Electric Delivery Van; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER CEO ANDREW MARSH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 07/03/2018 – PLUG POWER 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 8.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.6C; 22/05/2018 – Plug Power Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plug Power Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLUG)

Among 14 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Target has $13000 highest and $6700 lowest target. $100.38’s average target is -3.01% below currents $103.49 stock price. Target had 34 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained it with “Buy” rating and $86 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell” on Monday, March 11. On Thursday, August 22 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Jefferies. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 23. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 1,244 shares to 4,443 valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) stake by 5,112 shares and now owns 3,238 shares. Ishares Tr (IJR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold PLUG shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 76.03 million shares or 23.49% more from 61.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 22 shares. Tradewinds Management Limited Company has invested 0% in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG). Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 35 shares or 0% of the stock. 377,300 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement System. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company owns 114,821 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Focused Wealth Inc holds 0% or 1,360 shares. Adirondack Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 2.14 million shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 70,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Company invested in 2.70M shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Public Limited Co reported 69,092 shares. Synovus Finance Corporation owns 0% invested in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) for 2,000 shares. Psagot Investment House invested in 11,542 shares. Alpine Woods Investors holds 0.01% in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) or 20,000 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Plug Power has $4 highest and $2.5 lowest target. $3.50’s average target is 65.88% above currents $2.11 stock price. Plug Power had 5 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”.

