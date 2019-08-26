Polaris Wealth Advisers Increased Its Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Stake by $645,612 as Stock Rose; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Upped Its Stake in Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) by $41.57 Million

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 152.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 8,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 14,655 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 5,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $77.22. About 387,354 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.19 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 2.17 PCT AT JANUARY END; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.36 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS: WILLIAM PENN FINED $6.3M FOR IMPROPER REINSURANCE DEALS; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.6 Billion as of March 31; 06/03/2018 Sportito Becomes First DFS Provider to Launch Chatbot; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 10/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS to Co-Host Fintech Forum with Conference of State Banking Supervisors; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky Joins Freddie Mac From Discover Fincl Services; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $751 MLN VS $586 MLN

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 812.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 349,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 392,354 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.82 million, up from 43,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $105.26. About 743,584 shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 23/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O : UNION GAMING RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $175; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts 1Q Loss/Shr $1.99; 18/04/2018 – Wynn Macau 2017 Casino Revenue HK$33.6 Billion; 03/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – ON MARCH 28, 2018, COMPANY BORROWED FULL AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER BRIDGE FACILITY; 27/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts proposes dropping ‘Wynn’ name from Massachusetts casino; 09/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – ENTERED INTO COMMITMENT LETTER WITH DEUTSCHE BANK FOR 364-DAY TERM LOAN FACILITY TO CO IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF UP TO $800 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Appoints Three New Independent Directors; 18/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts: Appointments Mark ‘The First Step’ In Effort to Refresh Boar; 08/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – AGREEMENT ALSO PUTS AN END TO CLAIMS BROUGHT BY UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT AND ARUZE USA AGAINST WYNN MACAU IN MACAU

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 20,880 shares to 115,869 shares, valued at $30.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 145,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 378,049 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Farmers & Merchants has invested 0% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) or 3,415 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd holds 39 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 27,870 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset invested in 14,704 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ellington Mgmt Group accumulated 0.23% or 10,398 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 67 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 3,731 shares. South Dakota Council stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). 2.30 million were accumulated by Egerton Capital (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership. Benjamin F Edwards owns 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv owns 10,121 shares.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68 million and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 345 shares to 3,843 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 119,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,600 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS).