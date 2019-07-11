Polaris Wealth Advisers Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Cut by $368,736 as Share Value Rose; As Under Armour (UA) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Wellington Management Group Llp Has Lowered Its Position by $13.43 Million

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 639,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.68% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21.61 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $456.73 million, down from 22.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $23.02. About 1.56 million shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 13.75% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 2,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,046 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $423,000, down from 5,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $141.21. About 4.57 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer –

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 270,676 shares to 3.86 million shares, valued at $76.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 25,051 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Analysts await Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Under Armour, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -180.00% negative EPS growth.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68M and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 19,672 shares to 30,801 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 262,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Navellier Assocs reported 1,842 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 10,535 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance Communications holds 936,800 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. 2,010 are owned by Dsc Advsrs L P. Cardinal Cap Mngmt invested in 132,666 shares or 1.85% of the stock. Fairfield Bush & Company has 42,630 shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Finance Service Inc has invested 1.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First City Capital accumulated 1.38% or 13,708 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 481,361 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated, Washington-based fund reported 11,109 shares. British Columbia Inv Management reported 1.09% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Inc Ltd Co has 51,799 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Night Owl Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 2,682 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc has invested 2.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.59 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.