Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Upped Target (TGT) Position By $914,425; Morgan Stanley Boosted Its Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) Position

Morgan Stanley increased Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) stake by 9.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Morgan Stanley acquired 30,051 shares as Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT)’s stock declined 11.01%. The Morgan Stanley holds 350,794 shares with $4.49 million value, up from 320,743 last quarter. Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca now has $444.72 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 162,912 shares traded or 0.86% up from the average. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 25.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc acquired 11,575 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc holds 57,472 shares with $4.60M value, up from 45,897 last quarter. Target Corp now has $42.30B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $82.56. About 5.34M shares traded or 5.08% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/03/2018 – Baz Hiralal: Exclusive: As Grocery Wars Rage, Target $TGT And Kroger $KG Mull A Merger; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Average Transaction Amount Rose 0.4%; 15/05/2018 – TGT NEXT-DAY DELIVERY FREE FOR REDCARD ORDERS, $2.99 OTHERWISE; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 23/03/2018 – TARGET, KROGER ARE SAID IN POSSIBLE MERGER TALKS: FAST COMPANY; 15/03/2018 – CFO Smith Disposes 271 Of Target Corp; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXECS SPEAK AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN WASHINGTON, D.C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.87, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold PFLT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.10 million shares or 5.71% less from 8.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Consulate invested in 10,439 shares. Yakira Cap Management Inc invested in 54,334 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Freestone Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 85,045 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Ltd has 0% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Barclays Public Limited accumulated 3,747 shares. Moreover, Psagot Inv House Limited has 0% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 6,400 shares. Kennedy Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). North Carolina-based Comml Bank Of America De has invested 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Blackrock Incorporated has 0% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 182,690 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser owns 11,799 shares. Advisory Incorporated stated it has 112,740 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based West Family Invests has invested 0.8% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). 600 are held by Regions Fincl. 92,995 were reported by Roosevelt Gp. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Delaware holds 102,866 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $613,139 activity. 9,500 shares valued at $114,839 were bought by PENN ARTHUR H on Wednesday, May 15. $98,817 worth of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) was bought by Efrat Aviv.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $613,139 activity. 9,500 shares valued at $114,839 were bought by PENN ARTHUR H on Wednesday, May 15. $98,817 worth of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) was bought by Efrat Aviv.

Morgan Stanley decreased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 2.44M shares to 19.87M valued at $2.78 billion in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gorman Rupp Co (NYSEMKT:GRC) stake by 26,181 shares and now owns 118,580 shares. Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) was reduced too.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) stake by 261,558 shares to 3,409 valued at $388,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Inc (EZU) stake by 14,456 shares and now owns 298,031 shares. Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) was reduced too.

Among 12 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Target has $11500 highest and $6700 lowest target. $88.79’s average target is 7.55% above currents $82.56 stock price. Target had 28 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Deutsche Bank. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $78 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell”. UBS maintained the shares of TGT in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the shares of TGT in report on Thursday, May 23 with “Neutral” rating.