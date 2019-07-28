Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Upped Its Intel (INTC) Holding; Gilat Satellite Networks LTD. – Ordinary Shares (GILT) SI Increased By 65.33%

Gilat Satellite Networks LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GILT) had an increase of 65.33% in short interest. GILT’s SI was 12,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 65.33% from 7,500 shares previously. With 36,100 avg volume, 0 days are for Gilat Satellite Networks LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GILT)’s short sellers to cover GILT’s short positions. The SI to Gilat Satellite Networks LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.05%. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.29. About 4,434 shares traded. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) has risen 11.51% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GILT News: 12/03/2018 – Gilat Launches Complete Dual Band Aero Terminal for Commercial In-flight Connectivity; 15/05/2018 – Altshuler Shaham Buys New 1.2% Position in Gilat; 08/03/2018 GILAT: ALTICE PORTUGAL PICKS GILAT FOR SATELLITE BACKHAULING; 15/05/2018 – GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD – REITERATED MANAGEMENT OBJECTIVES FOR 2018; 08/03/2018 – Altice Portugal Selects Gilat to Support Backhauling to Critical Communications; 08/03/2018 – GILAT SATELLITE SAYS GILAT’S VSATS TO BE DEPLOYED TO BACK UP ALTICE PORTUGAL CRITICAL COMMUNICATIONS INFRASTRUCTURE – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Gilat Satelitte 1Q EPS 4c; 20/03/2018 – Gilat Announces Filing of 2017 Annual Report; 15/05/2018 – Gilat Satelitte 1Q Rev $67.4M; 08/03/2018 – GILAT SATELLITE NETWORKS LTD – ALTICE PORTUGAL SELECTS CO TO SUPPORT BACKHAULING TO CRITICAL COMMUNICATIONS

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased Intel Corp (INTC) stake by 6731.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc acquired 332,046 shares as Intel Corp (INTC)’s stock declined 9.61%. The Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc holds 336,979 shares with $18.37M value, up from 4,933 last quarter. Intel Corp now has $230.97B valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40 million shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 09/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE PILOT PROGRAM – STATEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Acer Announces Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with the Latest Intel Core i+ Processors; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY INTERNET OF THINGS GROUP REVENUE $840 MILLION, UP 17%; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Profit, Revenue Increase; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “MAINTAINING A SOURCE ENB CONNECTION DURING HANDOVER” (CHINESE, AMERICAN; 08/05/2018 – Panoply Wins First Place in 2018 Techcode & Intel China Big Data & Al Global Competition; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 17/05/2018 – Intel Corporation’s (INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich Hosts 2018 Stockholders’ Meeting (Transcript)

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intel (INTC) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel (INTC) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intel (INTC) Earnings After Bell: Will Management Guide Shares Up? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intel targets raised, AMD remains concern – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s Why the Contrarian Case for Intel Stock Makes Sense – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Intel has $65 highest and $37.5000 lowest target. $53.90’s average target is 4.48% above currents $51.59 stock price. Intel had 29 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. Bank of America maintained the shares of INTC in report on Monday, July 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, February 26. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The stock of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) earned “Sell” rating by Northland Capital on Monday, February 25. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $6000 target in Thursday, May 9 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, July 26 with “Underperform”. Robert W. Baird maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) rating on Friday, April 26. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $6300 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited owns 0.64% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 3.01M shares. The California-based Montecito State Bank And Tru has invested 0.63% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Advisors Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 480,348 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc owns 201,699 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Compton Capital Incorporated Ri accumulated 53,737 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 68,812 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt accumulated 5,083 shares. Pggm Invests reported 0.95% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Lee Danner Bass holds 1.42% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 239,709 shares. Brave Asset, a New Jersey-based fund reported 41,508 shares. Chatham Grp Inc has 16,665 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 1.35M were accumulated by Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company has 0.22% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 32,099 shares. Moreover, North Point Port Managers Corporation Oh has 0.08% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 7,800 shares. Kentucky Retirement System has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) stake by 35,251 shares to 693,470 valued at $23.52M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) stake by 24,570 shares and now owns 732,521 shares. Alphabet Inc was reduced too.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $249,284 activity. $85,114 worth of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) was sold by Shenoy Navin on Wednesday, January 30.