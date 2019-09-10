Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Trimmed Holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by $29.56 Million as Stock Value Rose; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Shareholder Transamerica Financial Advisors Has Decreased Position by $547,875 as Valuation Declined

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 99.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc sold 4,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 8 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1,000, down from 4,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $107.58. About 1.25 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – LILLY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.14; BOOSTS 2018 EPS FORECAST; 24/04/2018 – LILLY 1Q REV. $5.70B, EST. $5.52B; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly beat first-quarter earnings expectations; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181309: Eli Lilly and Company; ARMO BioSciences, Inc; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 23/03/2018 – Amgen, Allergan Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Biosimilar Herceptin for Three Types of Cancer; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 5-Yes 10-No on whether safety data adequate to support approval of baricitinib 4 mg; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement Of Brian Lilly And Appointment Of Aldis Birkans As Chief Financial Officer

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 98.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 261,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 3,409 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $388,000, down from 264,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.28. About 507,498 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68M and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12,858 shares to 14,047 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 683,783 shares in the quarter, for a total of 698,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IGV).

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FIS’s profit will be $849.78 million for 23.26 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.35% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.37 billion for 18.81 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

