Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Trimmed By $3.86 Million Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; Matrix Service Co (MTRX)’s Sentiment Is 1.12

Matrix Service Co (MTRX) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 66 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 59 sold and decreased their stock positions in Matrix Service Co. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 23.59 million shares, down from 23.64 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Matrix Service Co in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 49 Increased: 43 New Position: 23.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 15.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 27,390 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc holds 150,040 shares with $21.25 million value, down from 177,430 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $232.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $128.93. About 1.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 10/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS `BLACK PANTHER’ SURPASSES $1B IN GLOBAL TAKINGS; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 24/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp reveals new images, video of $1B Disney-area O-Town West (Video); 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid

The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16.52. About 3,740 shares traded. Matrix Service Company (MTRX) has declined 6.75% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MTRX News: 19/03/2018 – Matrix Service Plans to Hold Annual Say-on-Pay Shareholder Votes; 09/05/2018 – Matrix Service 3Q Rev $245.6M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Matrix Service Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTRX); 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE 3Q REV. $245.6M; 10/05/2018 – Matrix Service Inc. Awarded Full EPC by Large Independent Oil Company for Expansion of Crude Oil Storage and Loading Capabiliti; 07/03/2018 Matrix Service Begins Field Construction on Thermal Vacuum Chamber for Ball Aerospace; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE CO MTRX.O SEES FY SHR $0.15 TO $0.20; 09/05/2018 – MATRIX SERVICE CO – BACKLOG OF $914.2 MLN AT QTR END; 15/05/2018 – Keyera Awards Matrix Service Turnkey EPC Contract for Greenfield Crude Oil Storage and Blending Terminal at Cushing; 26/04/2018 – Matrix Service Company Sets Date to Discuss Results for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $448.21 million. The companyÂ’s Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities. It has a 16.36 P/E ratio. The Company’s Oil Gas & Chemical segment provides turnaround, plant maintenance, engineering, and construction services for the downstream and midstream petroleum industries; and hydro blasting, hydro excavating, chemical cleaning, and vacuum services, as well as performs work in the petrochemical, natural gas, gas processing and compression, and upstream petroleum markets.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 2.22% of its portfolio in Matrix Service Company for 275,657 shares. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma owns 250,402 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has 1.38% invested in the company for 633,036 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 0.56% in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 61,760 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 29.84 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17300 highest and $132 lowest target. $156.40’s average target is 21.31% above currents $128.93 stock price. Walt Disney had 23 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 7. The company was maintained on Monday, May 6 by UBS. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, April 12 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, April 23. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 30. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by Imperial Capital with “Outperform”. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 13 with “Overweight”.

