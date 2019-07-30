Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Raised Hollyfrontier (HFC) Holding By $593,782; Ares Management Decreased By $4.60 Million Its Targa Res (TRGP) Stake

Ares Management Llc decreased Targa Res Corp (TRGP) stake by 68.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ares Management Llc sold 112,136 shares as Targa Res Corp (TRGP)’s stock declined 5.58%. The Ares Management Llc holds 51,887 shares with $2.16M value, down from 164,023 last quarter. Targa Res Corp now has $9.11B valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $39.13. About 1.97 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Targa Resources at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $750.0 MLN; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N -TOTAL 2018 NET GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR ANNOUNCED PROJECTS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2.2 BLN; 03/05/2018 – TARGA PRESIDENT SAYS LPG EXPORTS OUTLOOK REMAINS ‘ROBUST’; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) stake by 187.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc acquired 12,118 shares as Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC)’s stock declined 22.18%. The Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc holds 18,578 shares with $913,000 value, up from 6,460 last quarter. Hollyfrontier Corp now has $8.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.58. About 936,640 shares traded. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 36.69% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Net $288.9M; 02/05/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER SAYS INDUSTRY WILL CONTINUE TO CONSOLIDATE; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 29/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Statement on the Passing of Former Chmn and CEO, Lamar Norsworthy; 29/05/2018 – Ethanol, farm groups sue U.S. EPA over refineries’ biofuels exemptions; 29/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Motiva Port Arthur refinery shutting reformer; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS; 03/04/2018 – HollyFrontier Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Webcast; 11/04/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER CORP SAYS BOARD REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.32 EPS, down 191.43% or $0.67 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Targa Resources Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Targa Resources Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Mizuho. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, March 13. BMO Capital Markets maintained Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by UBS.

More notable recent Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends NYSE:TRGP – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) 9.5% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Did Targa Resources Corp.’s (NYSE:TRGP) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Midstream Flagging Into Earnings Barrage – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Loss-Making Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. HollyFrontier has $83 highest and $45 lowest target. $62.86’s average target is 26.78% above currents $49.58 stock price. HollyFrontier had 12 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Sell” on Wednesday, February 20. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16. As per Friday, February 8, the company rating was downgraded by Tudor Pickering. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Credit Suisse. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

