Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Lowered Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Position by $3.46 Million; Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Increased Conocophillips Com (COP) Stake

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 94.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 19,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 1,210 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $214,000, down from 20,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $167.71. About 2.59 million shares traded or 0.68% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Retire for Personal Reasons; 17/05/2018 – Conveyor Systems 2018: Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are Siemens, Honeywell, Emerson Electric, Caterpillar, and Kion – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 6.40 BLN RUPEES VS 6.01 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 02/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES BIN SHEN PRESIDENT OF HONEYWELL CHINA; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Repurchased Nearly $950M in Shrs in 1Q; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell To Provide Cryogenic Gas Processing Plant To Cardinal Midstream III, LLC

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Conocophillips Com (COP) by 52.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 68,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 199,501 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.17 million, up from 130,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Conocophillips Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $57.34. About 7.89M shares traded or 28.45% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR UP TO $400M OF DEB; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M DEBT SECURITIES; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘CONCERNED’ ABOUT PUTTING CARIBBEAN NATIONS IN THE MIDDLE OF ITS DISPUTE WITH PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 26/04/2018 – VENEZUELA SAYS $2 BLN CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AWARD IS A “TOUGH LESSON” FOR OIL MULTINATIONAL AS LESS THAN 10PCT OF ORIGINAL CLAIM; 21/04/2018 – DJ ConocoPhillips, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COP); 10/05/2018 – Venezuela rejects Conoco seizures, suggests PDVSA ready to pay award; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil markets on guard ahead of Trump’s ruling on Iran; 07/05/2018 – Conoco expected to soon temporarily seize PDVSA Curacao assets; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – COMPANY’S 2018 CAPITAL GUIDANCE OF $5.5 BLN IS UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS TO PROVIDE CARIBBEAN ISLAND BONAIRE ACCESS TO A PORTION OF PDVSA’S OIL INVENTORIES RETAINED UNDER ATTACHMENT ORDER, FOR POWER GENERATION -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.86 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68 million and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 10,934 shares to 68,406 shares, valued at $5.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 55,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Bancshares Corporation holds 0.17% or 181,096 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Bollard Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.33% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First In holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,865 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv holds 0.77% or 19,045 shares in its portfolio. 125,237 were reported by Associated Banc. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bancorporation has invested 0.4% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Amer Economic Planning Group Adv invested in 0.21% or 3,893 shares. Maryland Capital Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 6,573 were reported by Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Company. 560,388 were reported by Calamos Limited Liability Company. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 0.48% or 13.98 million shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 5,015 shares stake. Focused Wealth Incorporated has 6,260 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Trust holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 4,992 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt holds 30,688 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everett Harris & Ca has 11,177 shares. Crawford Counsel has 0.02% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 15.41 million are held by Northern Tru. Levin Capital Strategies Lp reported 4,822 shares. Moreover, Aspen Investment Mgmt Inc has 0.25% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 6,321 shares. Virginia-based Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Incorporated has invested 0.9% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Investment Counsel reported 3,471 shares stake. Lifeplan Financial has invested 0.02% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Capital Guardian holds 0.25% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 298,589 shares. 105,154 are owned by Community National Bank & Trust Of Raymore. Natl Pension owns 1.24 million shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 213,999 shares. Kings Point Cap Management has 0% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 288 shares. Sarasin Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.11% or 104,975 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated holds 563,940 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Cmnty Bankshares Inc Nev (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 14,512 shares to 141,133 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fbl Finl Group Inc Cl A (NYSE:FFG) by 69,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,169 shares, and cut its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp Com (NYSE:FHN).