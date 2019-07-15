Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Lowered Holding in Walmart (WMT) by $1.57 Million as Valuation Rose; Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Market Value Declined While Knighthead Capital Management Cut Its Position

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 16,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 224,107 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.92 million, down from 240,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $114.98. About 3.00M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 03/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Battle lines drawn in $10 billion Sainsbury’s-Asda deal; 09/05/2018 – According to reports, the tech giant will sell its entire stake to Walmart as part of the deal; 21/03/2018 – Island Packet: Walmart talks about surveillance video after alleged Beaufort County abduction attempt; 19/04/2018 – Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year, surpassing Walmart. via @cnbctech; 29/03/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 04/05/2018 – Times of India: Walmart, Alphabet together may buy over 70% in Flipkart; 14/03/2018 – Walmart is finally getting serious about grocery delivery; 09/05/2018 – Walmart’s Flipkart Investment Includes $2B of New Equity Funding; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 30/05/2018 – Walmart to Pay College Costs for Its U.S. Store Workers

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16 million, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.09. About 811,065 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – YPF WILL CATCH UP ON FUEL PRICES W/MONTHY INCREASES IN 2H18; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 04/04/2018 – Chile’s ENAP, Argentina’s YPF inaugurate $354 mln offshore gas project; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27; 09/05/2018 – YPF TO HOLD FUEL PRICE RISES AFTER AGREEMENT W/GOVT: YPF; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 05/03/2018 YPF SEES VACA MUERTA SHALE REVERSING 16.5% DROP IN ’17 RESERVES; 08/05/2018 – Argentina strikes deal with oil companies to freeze fuel prices; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES DANIEL GONZALEZ CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF COMMITTED TO KEEPING DEBT/EBITDA RATIO AT 2X

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71B and $539.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 14.01M shares to 19.90 million shares, valued at $37.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Assoc Lc reported 341,019 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested in 902,343 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Waddell Reed Fincl Incorporated holds 0.04% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) or 1.10M shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Mirae Asset Glob holds 320,184 shares. Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 53,279 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Advisory Networks Ltd holds 0% or 399 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp accumulated 497,243 shares. Laurion Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 35,174 shares. 3.74 million were accumulated by Blackrock Incorporated. Canyon Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested 0.23% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0.01% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited owns 107,132 shares. Colorado-based Advisors Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Nordea Mngmt Ab holds 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 79,319 shares.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.33 per share. YPF’s profit will be $86.53 million for 20.56 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.54 actual earnings per share reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -140.74% EPS growth.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45 billion for 23.76 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc accumulated 418 shares. Grassi Investment Management holds 30,127 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 45,430 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 1,000 shares. First Merchants invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Connecticut-based Paloma Mgmt Co has invested 0.02% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Intersect Ltd holds 0.09% or 2,237 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.28% or 352,027 shares in its portfolio. California-based Rnc Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Papp L Roy & invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Grace & White Ny holds 0.08% or 3,550 shares in its portfolio. Mondrian Investment Partners Limited owns 413 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Kwmg Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Communication has 0.46% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Colony Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).