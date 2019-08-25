Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Lowered By $1.18 Million Its Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Holding; LPL Financial Holdings Has 1.54 Sentiment

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 152 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 99 sold and decreased holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 76.20 million shares, up from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding LPL Financial Holdings Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 6 to 4 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 82 Increased: 93 New Position: 59.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) stake by 8.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc sold 12,524 shares as Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC)’s stock rose 6.81%. The Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc holds 136,727 shares with $12.96M value, down from 149,251 last quarter. Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc now has $48.43B valuation. The stock decreased 2.56% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $95.66. About 1.43M shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 03/04/2018 – MHM: Marsh & McLennan: Marsh & McLennan Companies to Hold Investor Call on April 26 to Discuss First Quarter Results; 14/05/2018 – Mercer and Marsh Los Angeles Office Moves to US Bank Tower; 28/05/2018 – MMC CORP 1Q NET INCOME 41.3M RINGGIT; 09/03/2018 – HYARD – MANY NEW ORDERS FOR MMC FP; 17/05/2018 – Marsh to Help Businesses Minimize Financial Loss From Pandemics; 23/03/2018 – Five trade credit brokers to leave Marsh; 06/03/2018 – OLIVER WYMAN – TWENTY-ONE 8WORKS EMPLOYEES BASED IN UK & SILICON VALLEY, TO BE PART OF CO’S ORGANIZATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS PRACTICE; 08/05/2018 – Mercer’s Tracy Watts Named `Top 25 Consultant’ by Consulting® Magazine; 06/03/2018 – Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 13/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Appoints James “Lee” Marsh to the Second Judicial Circuit Court

More notable recent LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LPL Financial (LPLA) Completes Allen & Company Acquisition – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LPL Financial reports July activity – LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LPL Financial Welcomes Highlander Financial Group Nasdaq:LPLA – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LPL Financial Closes Acquisition of Allen & Company – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 23.48% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.32 per share. LPLA’s profit will be $134.16M for 11.22 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.89% negative EPS growth.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp holds 6.47% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for 2.19 million shares. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc owns 1.48 million shares or 5.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wildcat Capital Management Llc has 4.15% invested in the company for 101,712 shares. The New York-based Samlyn Capital Llc has invested 3.74% in the stock. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 1.48 million shares.

The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $73.13. About 617,191 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 30/05/2018 – LifeYield’s Taxficient Score Selected for Inclusion in LPL Financial’s Vendor Affinity Program; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 78C; 09/04/2018 – LPL Financial to Lose Large Hybrid RIA — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q Net $93.5M; 25/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q EPS $1.01; 11/04/2018 – Wealth2k® joins LPL Vendor Affinity Program; 29/03/2018 – LPL Financial Files Definitive Proxy Materials; 22/05/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.02 billion. The Company’s brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, alternative investments such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance. It has a 12.11 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s fee platforms provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Marsh & McLennan Q2 adjusted EPS beats estimate, shares fall – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mercer Appoints Michael Cianciulli to Philadelphia Office Business Leader, Wealth – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NACD and Marsh & McLennan Offer New Road Map for Effective Corporate Governance in the Digital Age – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “McGill & Partners signs agreement to acquire renewal rights to certain specialty business from Marsh Limited and JLT Specialty (Marsh) – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jamil Jaffer and Kaushik Mehta Appointed to Key Leadership Roles in Mercer’s West Market – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Marsh & McLennan Companies has $10500 highest and $95 lowest target. $99.33’s average target is 3.84% above currents $95.66 stock price. Marsh & McLennan Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $95 target in Friday, April 5 report. On Thursday, August 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.