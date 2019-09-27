Polaris Wealth Advisers Has Increased Medical Pptys Trust (MPW) Stake By $465,460; NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES ORDINARY SHARES (NXTTF) Sellers Increased By 1.16% Their Shorts

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW) stake by 2.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc acquired 27,380 shares as Medical Pptys Trust Inc (MPW)’s stock rose 0.40%. The Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc holds 1.30M shares with $22.75M value, up from 1.28 million last quarter. Medical Pptys Trust Inc now has $8.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.58. About 3.07 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – TRANSACTION TO GENERATE PROCEEDS TO MPT OF $175 MLN FOR AN APPROXIMATE 13% UNLEVERED IRR ON 2012 INVESTMENT OF $96 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Rev $205M; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – QTRLY NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ON A PER DILUTED SHARE BASIS OF $0.36; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M; 01/05/2018 – Mohawk Medical Properties REIT Sells to Invesque Inc. for C$177M and Announces Approval and Closing of Arrangement

NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) had an increase of 1.16% in short interest. NXTTF’s SI was 4.90M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.16% from 4.85 million shares previously. With 550,400 avg volume, 9 days are for NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NXTTF)’s short sellers to cover NXTTF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.375. About 107,124 shares traded. Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Medical Properties Trust has $2200 highest and $16 lowest target. $19.50’s average target is -0.41% below currents $19.58 stock price. Medical Properties Trust had 9 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, March 29. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, August 7 to “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 27 by SunTrust.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc decreased Spdr Series Trust (THRK) stake by 37,418 shares to 72,194 valued at $2.66M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 1,340 shares and now owns 1,430 shares. Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.69, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold MPW shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 305.35 million shares or 0.01% less from 305.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 24,420 shares. 406,713 were reported by Balyasny Asset Limited Co. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 55 shares in its portfolio. M&R Mgmt accumulated 66,840 shares or 0.26% of the stock. 1,000 are held by Duncker Streett And Incorporated. Moreover, Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.17% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 45,300 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Company (Trc) holds 0.01% or 5,999 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd holds 0.01% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) or 366,704 shares. Colony Gru Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). First Citizens Fincl Bank And Tru Communications stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Waterfront Cap Prns Ltd Liability accumulated 455,013 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 116,800 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 2,247 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Bankshares De has 0% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 16.59M shares.

